Four arrested after drugs and weapons found

MEXICO - Four men were arrested after officers say they found drugs and guns Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from The East Central Drug Task Force, officers arrested Lewis Cranmer, 21, Trevor Pepper, 18, Philip Rott, 18, and Tren Jeffries, 18, after executing a search warrant on South Clark Street in Mexico.

During the late afternoon search, officers say they found and seized drug paraphernalia, two weapons and marijuana.

Cranmer and Pepper were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon.

Rott and Jeffries were arrested on suspicion of possession marijuana.