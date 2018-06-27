Four Arrested after Mo. Counterfeiting Investigation
LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - Four people have been arrested after an investigation uncovered a counterfeiting operation at a Lebanon motel.
The Lebanon Daily Record reported that the U.S. Secret Service and police uncovered a printer used to make bills in denominations below $50.
Authoring allege that a woman was printing the fake money so her male roommate could buy illegal drugs to sell. The counterfeit bills also were used to make purchases at a truck stop and restaurant.
The suspects were booked on suspicion of forgery. The investigation has been turned over to the Secret Service.
