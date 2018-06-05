Four Blue Tigers Named All-MIAA Honorable Mention

5 years 1 month 3 days ago Thursday, May 02 2013 May 2, 2013 Thursday, May 02, 2013 6:00:00 PM CDT May 02, 2013 in Sports
Source: Lincoln University

JEFFERSON CITY - Four members of the Lincoln softball team were named as All-MIAA honorable mentions on Thursday. Seniors Kristina Hein (designated player) and Brianna Akers (outfielder) joined junior Shantae Duren (catcher) and Sam Kircher (shortstop) on the All-MIAA list. 

Hein split time as both a designated hitter and pitcher for the Blue Tigers, finishing with 22 hits and a .286 batting average. Hein batted in seven runs and scored six more, ending the season with three doubles and two homeruns. She batted in 35 games, making 31 starts, and had five games with at least two hits. Hein also made 13 appearances in the circle, pitching 22.0 innings and striking out eight.

Akers has been one of Lincoln's top hitters over the past two seasons, and this year finished second among all consistent starters with a .295 batting average. Akers, who was named to the Southeastern Regional Invitational All-Tournament team after leading Lincoln to a pair of wins at the season-opening tourney, led Lincoln in 2013 with seven doubles. She was also second on the team with eight multiple-hit games and five multiple-RBI performances. Her 33 hits were the second-most on the team, and she also scored 10 runs with 14 RBI. Akers played in 41 of LU's 42 games and made 40 starts in right field.

Duren led Lincoln with six multiple-RBI games and was one of seven LU players to have at least three hits in a game this season. Duren, who played in 36 games in 2013 and made 31 starts, finished with a .264 average and 23 hits. One of Lincoln's best run producers, Duren scored 14 runs and tallied 13 RBI with five doubles and four homeruns. She also made a big impact behind the plate, catching eight opposing runners on steal attempts.

Kircher was LU's best hitter this season, leading the team in hits (43), batting average (.363), RBI (19) and runs scored (18). Her six doubles were the second-most by any Blue Tiger and she was just one of four LU players to hit a triple. Kircher finished with four homeruns and six stolen bases. Her 12 multiple-hit games led the team while her five multiple-RBI performances tied for second on the squad. Kircher, who started all 42 games at shortstop, led LU with 76 assists who recording 71 putouts.

Lincoln's four honorees represent the most all-league selections the program has had in the three seasons since the Blue Tigers rejoined the MIAA. LU had three all-league selections (Megan Braun, Rachel Hoeflicker and Clair Lorenz) in 2011 before having just one all-MIAA honoree in 2012 (Braun). Lincoln won 14 games this season, including six MIAA contests, and swept double headers against Lindenwood-Belleville (March 7), William Jewell (March 20) and Southwest Baptist (April 13).

More News

Grid
List

Group suing Greitens over Confide app asks judge for sanctions
Group suing Greitens over Confide app asks judge for sanctions
JEFFERSON CITY - The group suing former governor Eric Greitens over his administration's use of a message-deleting app requested a... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 8:29:55 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Five charged in the death of Carl Debrodie
Five charged in the death of Carl Debrodie
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning five defendants were charged with criminal offenses related to the death of a developmentally disabled Fulton... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 7:05:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Children risk riding the "summer slide" when school is out
Children risk riding the "summer slide" when school is out
COLUMBIA - While schools are closed, educators want to make sure books are open. The Columbia Public Library is hosting... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

City Council allocates more money to Columbia field house
City Council allocates more money to Columbia field house
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s venture to becoming the sports capital of the Midwest is proving costly. Despite a multi-million dollar budget,... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 2:41:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Police identify man fatally shot on I-64 in St. Louis
Police identify man fatally shot on I-64 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified the man whose fatal shooting forced closure of an interstate... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:33:57 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Man killed by worker after tossing concrete through door
Man killed by worker after tossing concrete through door
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a pizzeria worker fatally shot a man who threw a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:25:20 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Missouri police chase victim headed to see newborn daughter
Missouri police chase victim headed to see newborn daughter
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A victim in a suburban Kansas City police chase that killed four people has been identified... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:22:30 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Missouri revenues up 2.1 percent compared to last year
Missouri revenues up 2.1 percent compared to last year
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is bringing in about 2.1 percent more in revenue so far this fiscal year... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:14:43 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Former Governor Roger Wilson reflects on unexpected time in office
Former Governor Roger Wilson reflects on unexpected time in office
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson's ascension to the state's top office may remind Missourians of the last time a lieutenant... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 6:40:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Columbia approves amendment to animal tethering ordinance
Columbia approves amendment to animal tethering ordinance
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council approved an... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Task force sees progress in Columbia's housing situation
Task force sees progress in Columbia's housing situation
COLUMBIA - There are currently around 12,700 rental households classified as cost-burdened in Columbia, meaning tenants are paying more than... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Tina the Turkey's possible relocation creates community divide
Tina the Turkey's possible relocation creates community divide
COLUMBIA - While Tina the Turkey has become a local celebrity, there is a division on whether he should be... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Columbia's list of non-discrimination policies gets longer
Columbia's list of non-discrimination policies gets longer
COLUMBIA - The city council voted Monday night to make policy changes that will protect more people from discrimination. ... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 3:52:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Cole County EMS hires a new deputy chief
Cole County EMS hires a new deputy chief
COLE COUNTY - After months of searching, Cole County Emergency Medical Services has finally hired a new deputy chief, Matthew... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 3:28:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Parson lays down his priorities for his time in office
Parson lays down his priorities for his time in office
JEFFERSON CITY – On his first full day in office, Gov. Mike Parson said his goal is to bring people... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Man accused of kicking child while asleep charged with murder
Man accused of kicking child while asleep charged with murder
COLUMBIA - A man accused of kicking a child and causing the girl's death faces a charge of second-degree murder,... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Community leaders address racial disparities in state traffic stop report
Community leaders address racial disparities in state traffic stop report
JEFFERSON CITY- Racial disproportion in police vehicle stops is creating concern for community leaders. Members of Empower Missouri, Missouri... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men on Saturday in connection with a series of purse thefts at different parks around... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 81°
1pm 83°