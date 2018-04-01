Four CMU Basketball Players Receive All-Conference Honors

KANSAS CITY - Four Central Methodist players, headlined by Newcomer of the Year Morgan Vetter, have been named to the 2014 All-Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Teams.

Vetter was voted to the first team, while Nakia Robinson, Taylor Cornelison and Kyra Williams were honorable mention selections.

Vetter, who started all 29 games during the regular season, leads NAIA Division I in three-point field goals made per game and three-point field goals made. In the nation, the junior guard ranks fifth in three-point field goal percentage (0.458), 37th in assist/turnover ratio (1.793), 46th in scoring and 49th in field goal percentage (0.446). The Salisbury, Mo., native leads the HAAC in three-point field goal percentage and is fourth in field goal percentage. She also ranks fifth in scoring average and assist/turnover ratio. She broke April Smith's 1998-99 single-season school record for three-pointers made (98) on February 13 against Culver-Stockton.

Robinson, who has appeared in 29 games this season with 18 starts, ranks 11th in the country in free throw percentage, 21st in assists (117) and 36th in assists per game. The senior guard and Saint Louis product leads the HAAC in free throw percentage and is fourth in assists and fifth in assists per game while averaging 9.7 points per game.

Cornelison, who has appeared in 29 games this season with 27 starts, ranks 38th in Division I in defensive rebounds per game (5.517) and 49th in rebounds. The sophomore center and Seymour, Mo., native is third in the HAAC in defensive rebounds per game, fourth in rebounds, tied for fifth in double-doubles and sixth in rebounds per game; she recorded these numbers while also averaging 10.3 points per game.

Williams, who has appeared in 29 games this season with 27 starts, ranks 17th in the nation in assists, 24th in assists per game and 43rd in assist/turnover ratio. The junior guard and Knob Noster, Mo., native is second in the HAAC in assists per game, third in assists and fifth in blocks per game (0.9) while averaging 10.4 points per game.

Central Methodist, the three-seed for the upcoming HAAC Tournament, welcomes six-seed Graceland to Puckett Fieldhouse on Thursday for the Quarterfinal round. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.