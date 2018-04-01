Four Columbia residents indicted in conspiracy to sell heroin

COLUMBIA (AP) - Four Columbia residents are accused of distributing heroin that contributed to two nonfatal overdoses last month.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a grand jury indicted the four people in a conspiracy to sell heroin in Boone County between February 2014 and Jan. 20 of this year.

Police found on Jan. 10 an unresponsive man and woman at a residence following a report of an overdose. Medical professionals were able to revive the two, who were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

U.S. attorney Tammy Dickinson for the western district of Missouri says police found a package of unused heroin and drug paraphernalia at the home.