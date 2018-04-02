Four Cougars Qualify for Indoor Track Nationals

COLUMBIA - In their first ever American Midwest Conference Indoor Track Championships, the Cougars left their mark, winning two events and qualifying in a pair of events for the NAIA National Championships. Columbia started the day on a high note, winning both the men's and women's 4 x 800m races. The team of Julia Collins, Julia Montgomery, Emily Shultz and Lindsey Martin posted a time of 9:58.42, just barely missing the ‘B' qualifying time for nationals.

The men's squad made up of Jason Thurman, Michael McCulloch, Cody Gorham and Devin Sander finished in a time of 7:58.50, winning the conference and qualifying to race in the national meet.

Montgomery placed second in the 3000m with a personal best time of 10:37.80. Shultz was close behind in fifth place with a time of 11:08.61. Gorham duplicated the effort in the men's 3000m, setting his own personal best of 8:57.51 for second place.

Sander competed in the men's mile, placing third in a time of 4:34.71, and McCulloch finished out the men's even's with a fifth place finish in the men's 800m (2:04.83). Collins was the lone Cougar competing in the 1000m. Julia finished fourth in a time of 3:16.30.

Next up for the Cougars is the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Geneva, Ohio, scheduled for February 28 - March 2. With their times last week at the Iowa State Classic, Sander and Gorham have also qualified to run in the championships in the Mile.