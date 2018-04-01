Four Dead After Fiery Car Crash

PETTIS COUNTY - Four Sedalia residents are dead after a fiery car crash Sunday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Dmitriy Banakh, 25, was driving on Route B south of Sacajawea Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday when he drove off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and then struck a tree.

The car then burst into flames.

Authorities said Banakh and his three passengers, Angelika Franchuk, 19; Anna Morgunenko, 16; and Daniel Morgunenko, 20, were transferred to the Boone County Medical Examiner Office where they were pronounced dead.

It is unknown if the four were wearing their seat belts.