Four Die in Two Crashes

2007

RUSHVILLE - Four people have died in two crashes within hours of each other in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two men died early Friday when their car went out of control and crashed into a tree near Rossville, southwest of St. Joseph. The dead are identified as the 21-year-old driver, Dustin Underwood, of DeKalb, Mo., and 22-year-old Robert Fanghor of Leavenworth, Kan. On Thursday night, two people died after their car crossed the median and crashed into an oncoming car on Interstate 29 south of St. Joseph. Troopers said the other driver suffered only minor injuries. Authorities have not released the names of those two victims.