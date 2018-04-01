Four Fatalities Over Thanksgiving Holiday

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four traffic crash fatalities between 6 p.m Wednesday and midnight Sunday. The deaths occurred in Barry, Adair, Camden and Dallas counties. None of the victims were wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash.

Troopers investigated 364 traffic crashes, which included 114 injuries, over this time frame. They also arrested 144 people for driving while intoxicated.