Four killed in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Four people died Saturday after two cars collided on US 54 just before midnight in Callaway County.

The crash happened on eastbound U.S. 54 one mile west of Center Street.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicated the driver of the first vehicle, 27-year-old Kathryn Zavoral, was driving westbound in the eastbound passing lane when her vehicle struck another car head on.

MSHP Troopers said Zavoral's Nissan Pathfinder overturned and caught fire. Holts Summit resident Miriah McDaniel, 17, drove the second vehicle, a Buick Lesabre. The car carried two additional passsengers, Meggan Fowler, 13, and Elizabeth Moses, 17. The Boone County Medical Examiner pronounced the four involved dead at the scene. McDaniel and Moses were entering their senior year at Jefferson City High School.

According to the crash report, none of the individuals were wearing a seatbelt.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information about McDaniel and Moses attending Jefferson City High School.]