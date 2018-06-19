Four Killed in Southwest Missouri Crash

SENECA (AP) - Four people were killed and one person was injured in a three-vehicle accident in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Saturday two miles north of Seneca in Newton County as the first vehicle crossed the center line, hit the second car head on and then struck a third car.

The patrol identified the fatality victims in the first car as 19-year-old Zachery R. Justice and 24-year-old Daniel Mazzia, both of Springfield. Two people killed in the second car were identified as 57-year-old Tishia L. Brewer, of Goodman, and 55-year-old Charles E. Hubbard, of Fisk.

All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol says a third person in the second car sustained serious injuries.