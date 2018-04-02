Four Missourians Caught Up in International Steroid Busts

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Four people were charged in Missouri Monday as part of an international investigation of illicit steroid labs. The Drug Enforcement Administration said the four were among more than 120 people arrested in an 18-month investigation called Operation Raw Deal that stretched into nine foreign countries. Indictments in Missouri charged Bryan and April Wilson with conspiring to distribute and distributing anabolic steroids. Mikal Schrage and Jason Varner were charged in separate criminal complaints with possessing anabolic steroids with intent to distribute. Ages, hometowns and other information about the four suspects was not immediately avaiable. The DEA alleges that the Wilsons bought raw steroid powder from China and turned it into pill and liquid steroids in Jackson and Boone counties. Then, using the names Pro Pharm, Pro Pharm Labs and Palmco, the Wilsons distributed the steroids to customers throughout the U.S. The affidavit says Schrage was arrested September first while transporting powder and liquid steroids from Florida to his home in Nixa. Varner was arrested last Wednesday after allegedly trying to buy 188 vials of anabolic steroids outside of Columbia. After his arrest, law enforcement officers allegedly recovered another 44 vials of anabolic steroids from his home.