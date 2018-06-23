Four Pharmacists Disciplined

Ed Martin, an attorney for the four, called the discipline "pretty disturbing" and says the pharmacists would consider legal action if Walgreen doesn't reconsider. A rule first imposed by Governor Rod Blagojevich requires Illinois pharmacies that sell contraceptives approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to fill prescriptions for emergency birth control. Pharmacies that don't fill prescriptions for any type of contraception aren't required to follow the rule. Walgreen spokeswoman Tiffani Bruce says the four, citing religious or moral grounds, would like to maintain their right to refuse to dispense.