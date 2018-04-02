Four Reported Dead in Second Fort Hood Shooting

FORT HOOD, Texas - NBC News reports four people are dead, including one gunman, and 16 others wounded after a mass shooting Wednesday at Fort Hood, Texas.

NBC News has identified the shooter as 34-year-old Ivan Lopez, who is currently enlisted.A Fort Hood official says the shooter in the attack at the Army base was being assessed for whether he had PTSD.

Lt. Gen. Mark A. Milley said Wednesday that four people were killed including the shooter and 16 others were wounded in the attack.

Milley says there is no indication the shooting was related to terrorism.

NBC News quotes a military official as saying the gunman appeared to be acting alone.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. CDT. The alert system sounded immediately and staff was told to take shelter.

Speaking from an event in Chicago, President Obama said "that sense of safety has been broken once again" at Ft. Hood.

This is the second shooting at Fort Hood in the past 4.5 years. The previous happening in November 2009 killing 13 people.

A college in the area, Central Texas College, was evacuated and classes cancelled for Thursday, an NBC News report says.