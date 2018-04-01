Four Spectators Hurt At Demolition Derby

POTOSI (AP) - A demolition derby car hit four spectators during an event in eastern Missouri this weekend, leading to injuries that were not life-threatening. 62-year-old Rose Mary Skaggs suffered a broken leg and cuts to her hips and thighs when a car went into the audience at Saturday night's event. The woman's son saw the derby vehicle hit his mother and three others. David Skaggs said one car shoved another up on the banks of the race grounds, then backed up again and rammed it into spectators. It was the 15th year for the demolition derby in Potosi, and the first time it has ever had such an accident. Organizers plan to review what happened and decide what changes need to be made. Three others who were hurt were released from hospitals in Potosi and St. Louis.