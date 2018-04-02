Four teens arrested after robbery, assault outside nightclub

COLUMBIA - Police said Monday morning they arrested four teens in connection to a strong armed robbery near a Columbia night club just after midnight.

Columbia police officers arrested four teens, a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, near the downtown Walgreens on Broadway after reports of a strong armed robbery at SoCo Club on Seventh Street.

The report said the suspects approached the two victims outside and asked to use a cellphone. According to police, when the victims declined, the four suspects assaulted both victims a stole one victim's wallet.

Officers found a group matching the description of the suspects near Walgreens, but police said the suspects took off running in different directions when officers got close.

Police arrested the four suspects after a short foot chase on suspicion of second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and resisting arrest. Officers said they found the victim's wallet inside one suspect's backpack.

The victims later identified the four teens as the suspects who robbed them.

One victim went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Because they are juveniles, police won't release the names of the suspects.