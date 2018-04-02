Four Trump protesters issued disorderly conduct citations

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say four people who were arrested at a weekend rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have been issued disorderly conduct citations.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/1UvFpQz ) reports that the ticketed protesters were 22-year-old Kendrick Washington, of Chicago; 20-year-old Alexander Fisher, of Overland Park, Kansas; 28-year-old Shane Stange, of Kansas City; and 37-year-old Megan Gallant, of Kansas City.

Protests erupted Saturday night during the Trump rally in downtown Kansas City. Capt. Tye Grant says police are pleased no one was injured. He says officers used pepper spray twice, both times when protesters tried to step into the street.

Gallant's lawyer, Rick Johnson, says his client was misidentified by police and wasn't participating in the protest. It wasn't immediately clear if the other three had attorneys.