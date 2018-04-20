Four wounded in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities said four people were shot and critically wounded in an attack in St. Louis on Sunday night.

Police said the attack happened along the 2700 block of Dayton Street. The two men and two women who were shot were taken to an area hospital.

A police official who declined to give her name but said she had read the report of the shooting said she had no further information, including any information about the assailant or assailants.