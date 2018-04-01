Four years later: Joplin continues rebuilding after tornado

JOPLIN - Last Friday marked the four year anniversary of the Joplin tornado. It destroyed more than 8,000 homes and businesses.

In the past four years, the city has granted more than 6,000 building permits.

About two months after the tornado, KOMU 8's Jim Riek interviewed Joplin resident Larry Eller, who applied for the first building permit after the tornado.

Last Friday, Riek caught-up with Eller in the backyard of his new home on Joplin's westside.

His story has certainly taken an unusual twist since the tornado. After challenging city hall to receive a building permit, Eller now works for the City of Joplin in community development. To date, Eller has helped more than 300 Joplin residents rebuild after the tornado.