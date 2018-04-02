Fourth Fire Put Out Near Finger Lakes State Park

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire Protection District put out the fourth fire in a week near Finger Lakes State Park Thursday afternoon. According to the district, the fire burned approximately one acre on an old city landfill. The fire cause no injuries or structure damage.

It took the district about 45 minutes to put out the fire. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Lieutenant Stephen Dunkin says it is suspected the fire was most likely caused by a spark from hay farmers that lease the land.

"The season being dry, it causes us to have a lot of fires. We do our best to get all the hot spots but with temperatures so high and fuels dry, it is a difficult task," Dunkin said.

Compared to the other fires seen this week, Thursday's was much smaller. The biggest fire this week burned 150 acres. Dunkin urged Missourians to take caution. Dry, hot conditions have made the area more susceptible to fires.