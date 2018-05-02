Fourth grade class celebrates after finding men who stole $700 of equipment

9 hours 29 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News
By: Wesley Weglarek, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Ms. Schmidt’s fourth grade class at Paxton Keeley Elementary School celebrated with a pizza party Tuesday afternoon after helping recover over $700 worth of stolen equipment.

Last Thursday, the fourth grade class was at Smithton Park to remove invasive honeysuckle when the 45 sets of pruning shears, two saws and gloves were stolen. 

"We were going to Smithton Park to pick honeysuckle," said fourth grader Maggie Flagg. "It had already been scheduled once so we were a little more excited."

The fourth graders said they saw a red car circling the park while they were listening to science coordinator Mike Szydlowski. The students saw two men take a black trunk from the road, not realizing the trunk was full of the equipment.

When Szydlowski was about to start the project, he told the students the tools were in the trunk.

"Some of us said, 'Oh wait? That black one?'" said fourth grader Ayla Rowson. "That man took it and that was what we saw."

Rowson said an important part in the investigation was being a part of a Crime Scene Investigation Class at Paxton Keeley's EEE school. 

"It helped me not freak about what was going on," said Rowson.

Rowson said the fourth graders split everyone up who saw the men take the equipment so nobody's story would be influenced from hearing other student's stories.

"If witnesses hear other witnesses' stories, they will use that as a yes I saw that too," said student Campbell Long.

The information from the students was put into a Facebook post.

It was just hours later when most of the equipment was retrieved from a nearby pawn shop because of the post's information.

Szydlowski said because of the students, only about $70 worth of equipment is gone, instead of the full $700.

Although the school recovered the equipment, police have made no arrests.

The fourth graders will get to finally complete their honeysuckle project on May 21, their last full day of school. 

More News

Grid
List

Mental health resources to increase in Missouri
Mental health resources to increase in Missouri
COLUMBIA - People who live with mental illnesses in Missouri could see an increase in resources available. A technology called... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Missouri House to extend substance abuse counseling for mothers
Missouri House to extend substance abuse counseling for mothers
JEFFERSON CITY—A bill proposed by the Missouri House could be the first of its kind in the nation. Bill... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 9:02:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

One man pushes for homeless shelter in Moberly
One man pushes for homeless shelter in Moberly
MOBERLY - The Moberly City Council denied zoning for a homeless shelter this week, but Ross Prevo says he won't... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 7:54:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 7:22:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in Target 8

State Capitol dome lit up in blue to honor fallen officers
State Capitol dome lit up in blue to honor fallen officers
JEFFERSON CITY - Colored lights are casting a blue glow over the state Capitol to honor law enforcement officers lost... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

New Parking Advisory Commission plans to hire consultant, collect data
New Parking Advisory Commission plans to hire consultant, collect data
COLUMBIA - The new parking advisory commission plans to hire a consultant to collect parking data for downtown and surrounding... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 6:55:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Dry April slows down crop planting
Dry April slows down crop planting
CENTRALIA – April was a dry month. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there was only five inches... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Missouri bill raises the stakes in fight over "fake meat"
Missouri bill raises the stakes in fight over "fake meat"
COLUMBIA - The Missouri House passed a provision that could raise the stakes in the fight between farmers and the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

CDC shows major jump in mosquito-borne diseases
CDC shows major jump in mosquito-borne diseases
COLUMBIA - A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mosquitoes are carrying diseases at alarming... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Committee investigating Greitens says he lied to state Ethics Commission
Committee investigating Greitens says he lied to state Ethics Commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee looking into scandals involving Gov. Eric Greitens said in a report Wednesday... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Boy Scouts of America drop 'boy' from its name
Boy Scouts of America drop 'boy' from its name
COLUMBIA — The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday morning it is dropping the "Boy" from the name of its... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Financial forms show Greitens' travel paid by donors
Financial forms show Greitens' travel paid by donors
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Documents show a company owned by one of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:39:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in Continuous News

The Latest: Committee to release new report on Greitens
The Latest: Committee to release new report on Greitens
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:30... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:34:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in Continuous News

House Democrats seek immediate action to remove Greitens
House Democrats seek immediate action to remove Greitens
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House Democrats are demanding that the Republican leadership launch immediate impeachment proceedings against GOP... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in Continuous News

Sen. Roy Blunt discusses financial aid increase
Sen. Roy Blunt discusses financial aid increase
COLUMBIA – Sen. Roy Blunt met with educators, students and city officials on Wednesday to talk about federal funding for... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Business owners, workers push to raise minimum wage in Missouri
Business owners, workers push to raise minimum wage in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri business owners, workers and supporters submitted a petition in support of a minimum wage increase on... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Fourth grade class celebrates after finding men who stole $700 of equipment
Fourth grade class celebrates after finding men who stole $700 of equipment
COLUMBIA - Ms. Schmidt’s fourth grade class at Paxton Keeley Elementary School celebrated with a pizza party Tuesday afternoon after... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Missouri service dog found after fleeing car crash
Missouri service dog found after fleeing car crash
HILLSBORO (AP) — A service dog in training that went missing after a car crash in eastern Missouri has been... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 1:37:38 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
12am 75°
1am 72°
2am 70°
3am 69°