Fourth of July Festivities in Full Swing

JEFFERSON CITY - Forth of July festivities kicked off Wednesday in Jefferson City. "Salute to America: A Capitol Celebration" runs through Thursday night.

The free event is full of family-friendly attractions including a car show, carnival, and celebrations honoring heroes. Wednesday's activities include live entertainment, Little Mr. & Miss Independence Contest, and prison ghost tours.

Thursday's events kick off at 11am with music, food-eating contests, and tours. The night will end with a "Red White & Boom" fireworks display.

Several roads will close in the area:

-High Street: Adams Street to Broadway

-Capitol Avenue: Main Street to Adams Street

-Monroe: Wall Way to Capitol Ave

-Madison Street: Wall Way to State Street

-Broadway: Main Street to High Street

The event is organized and staffed by volunteers. For more information and a list of events click here.