Fourth of July rain keeps down injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A rainy Fourth of July weekend kept fireworks sales down in the St. Louis area, but it also apparently kept injuries down.

Fireworks stand owners told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that sales weren't awful, but they weren't great.

A steady rain fell over the region for most of the weekend. Fireworks stand operators say rain is actually better than drought — no one wants to set off fireworks if they might cause fires.

Public health departments don't track fireworks-related injuries, but the region's largest trauma unit, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, treated just four fireworks-related injuries over the weekend, compared to about 10 last year.