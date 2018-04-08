Fowl Odor in Exeter is Gone

It's been trucked from the Eski-mo Packing Plant in Exeter to a landfill -- the mayor says the smell is still noticeable but not as bad as it was. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources declared a hazardous substance emergency and gave owners until five o'clock Saturday to have the plant cleaned up. Workers wearing respirators and using front-loaders loaded the meat into five trailers and the last load was gone by late Saturday. A DNR official said some of the meat dated back to 1999. The owner of the plant blamed his insurer for the problem, saying it denied a claim he made for a compressor that was knocked out by lightning.