Fox News Sues Robin Carnahan

COLUMBIA - Officials with the Carnahan for Senate campaign have an agreement with local television stations across Missouri to air a politcal campaign commercial that attacks Congressman Roy Blunt. The advertisement includes clips from a '06 Fox News Sunday interview between anchor Chris Wallace and with Carnahan's opponent Congressman Roy Blunt. Fox News released a statement this week that states: "We filed this lawsuit because we cannot allow it to appear as though Chris Wallace is endorsing any candidate. While we appreciate the campaign's willingness to remove the ad from the web, we've also asked that the ad not be used on TV."

After Fox released its statement, Carnahan's campaign still refused to remove the TV commercial from local stations' airwaves across Missouri. Television stations like KOMU still air the commercial. The video of the Carnahan commercial does not appear on the campaign's Web site, but individuals have uploaded the commercial to YouTube.

According to Carnahan For Senate campaign spokesman Liden Zakula, the campaign still "stands behind the advertisement." "It's unclear why Fox News refuses to stand by its own content that simply asked questions about Congressman Blunt's Washington record," Zakula said in a statement. "The ad is not formed in any way other than how Fox News ran it. It's exactly how it aired," Zakula added.

Some Columbia citizens agree. "I don't see the lawsuit going very far. I think Fox News is way supporting Blunt, but that may backfire on them now that the ad is getting more publicity," Columbia resident Scott Wilson said.

"I don't really focus on them too much. Dirty pool has been around for years when it comes to campaign ads, and you just avoid it; ignore it," Columbia resident Abraham Dyer said.

A Missouri GOP official said the lawsuit was a business decision between the parties involved rather than a political one.