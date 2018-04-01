Francis, Hosmer Lead Royals Over Angels 7-3

Source: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Jeff Francis pitched seven strong
innings and rookie Eric Hosmer drove in two runs in a five-run third as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Alex Gordon and Chris Getz both had three hits for the Royals, who won for only the fourth time in 17 games. Jeff Francoeur drove in two runs and leads the Royals with 32 RBIs.

Francis (2-5) threw 35 pitches in the first inning and allowed two runs and four hits before settling down and making it through seven innings, while throwing a season-high 114 pitches.

Joel Pineiro (2-2) took the loss.

