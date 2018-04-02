Francis Quadrangle Construction to Continue Until September

COLUMBIA - Construction on the Mizzou Francis Quadrangle has been in process since the spring semester ended in May. It will continue throughout the summer. Construction workers are digging trenches through the quad in order to install storm and sanitary sewer lines as well as domestic water and chilled water lines.

The construction will improve water drainage problems and enable air conditioning in the buildings on the east side of the quad. Construction will continue for the duration of the summer, which students will not be able to study or relax on the quadrangle. The project is expected to be completed by mid-September.