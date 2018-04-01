Francis Quadrangle Named as One of Nation's Most Iconic

COLUMBIA - Business Insider Magazine has named Francis Quadrangle at the University of Missouri - Columbia as one of the nation's 14 'most beautiful and iconic college quads'.

Some college quads also on the list were Harvard University's Harvard Yard, The Lawn at the University of Virginia (designed by Thomas Jefferson), Yale's Branford Courtyard, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Killian Court.

'The Quad' was built in 1867, designed by architect Morris Frederick Bell. Its iconic columns are the only remains of a 1892 fire that destroyed Academic Hall, the first building on MU's campus.