Francoeur Has Tying and Winning Hits For Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Jeff Francoeur hit a tying home run in the sixth inning and drove home the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Alex Gordon walked on four pitches from Jason Berken (0-2) to leadoff the 10th and went to third on Billy Butler's single to center. Francoeur then lofted a fly to right for the winning run. Rookie left-hander Tim Collins (2-1) retired the only batter he faced to pick up the victory.