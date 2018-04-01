Frank Haith Makes Official Coaching Debut Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- After three exhibition games, new Missouri coach Frank Haith is excited about the official start to his first season.

Haith's debut for the 25th-ranked Tigers is Friday night against Southeast Missouri State, which has Missouri transfer Tyler Stone on the roster.

Denmon led Missouri last season with a 16.9-point average, and the team figures to lean on its four starting seniors. Denmon, Kim English, Ricardo Ratliffe and Matt Pressey accounted for 63 percent of the scoring in the exhibition games, which Missouri won by an average of 34 points.

With only eight scholarship players, and only three taller than 6-foot-8, Haith said execution could level the playing field.