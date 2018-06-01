Frank Haith Receives Punishment from NCAA

COLUMBIA - The nearly two and a half-year long investigation into current Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith and the University of Miami has come to a close. On Tuesday, the NCAA handed out sanctions for its case against them that involved former boosters and convicted felon Nevin Shapiro. Due to his involvement in the Shapiro scandal, Coach Haith will be suspended for the first five regular season games.

This means Coach Haith will be absent for home games against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 08 and Southern Illinois on Nov. 12. Haith will also miss the Nov. 16 game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City against Hawaii. Haith also will be forced to miss the opening round home games against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 23 and IUPUI on Nov. 25 as part of the Las Vegas Invitational, but will return for the next games in Las Vegas against Northwestern and Nevada. No official word from the University of Missouri has been given regarding the allegations but it is expected associate head coach Tim Fuller, who has been with Haith at Mizzou since he started, will become the interim head coach for the time.

In the 102-page report released by the NCAA, it states Nevin Shapiro made a donation of approximately $500,000 to the University of Miami from 2002-2008. In 2008, he donated $50,000 to the men's basketball program for office renovations. Coach Haith stated to the NCAA he met Shapiro through the Miami development office where Shapiro said: "I don't care what you hear about me, I'm going to try to coach your team."

In November 2009, Shapiro requested a "large sum" loan from Haith or that the $50,000 donation he made be returned. Haith denied Shapiro's request for the loan and suggested he ask the Director of Athletics about the donation being returned. In April 2010, Shapiro was incarcerated but demanded money again from Haith and an assistant coach in June. When Haith and the assistant coach denied Shapiro's request for the money, they began to receive threatening messages. "The committee makes a factual conclusion that the former head men's basketball coach knew that former assistant men's basketball coach A "wanted to pay the booster back some money" and that the former head men's basketball coach agreed to help former assistant men's basketball coach A with that payment...Additionally, the former head men's basketball coach and former assistant men's basketball coach A agreed and did pay the booster $10,000, not $5,000."

Frank Haith was interviewed on October 6, 2011, September 5, 2012 and September 25, 2012 by the NCAA committee. The report states Haith's story began to change during the September 5 interview and then more so on September 25. According to the report, "The only reason the former head men's basketball coach came forward and requested a third interview on September 25 was he realized earlier that, by telling the truth during the September 5 interview, he had implicated not only himself, but also former assistant men's basketball coach, in a scheme to cover up NCAA violations. The committee finds the former head men's basketball coach's September 25 version of events and his explanation (or lack thereof) for the significant changes in his statements of facts not persuasive."

Here's a timeline of events of what has transpired throughout the investigation into Frank Haith: