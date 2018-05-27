Frank Haith's Past: Frequent Moves and NCAA Infractions

4 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, April 17 2014 Apr 17, 2014 Thursday, April 17, 2014 4:33:00 PM CDT April 17, 2014 in Sports
By: Thomas Bradbury, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma late Thursday afternoon, and multiple media outlets say the trip signals the end of his coaching career for the Tigers, which began three years ago.

Reports indicate Haith has a verbal agreement to become head coach of the University of Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes have been looking for a coach since Danny Manning left for Wake Forest University on April 4.

First indications of Haith's plans surfaced shortly after 2:30 p.m. and by 4 p.m., Haith was on board a private jet taking off from Columbia Regional Airport.

Moving isn't anything new for Haith. He was an assistant coach at eight different universities from 1985-2004. During this stretch, he never spent more than four years at any program.

In 2004, Haith became the head coach at the University of Miami. During his seven season's there he compiled a 129-101 and reached the NCAA tournament once during his tenure.

His time at Miami is marred by NCAA infractions. He left Miami for Missouri at the beginning of a two-and-a-half year investigation into Miami booster Nevin Shapiro

According to a 102-page report released by the NCAA earlier this year, Shapiro made a donation of approximately $500,000 to the University of Miami from 2002-2008. In 2008, he donated $50,000 to the men's basketball program for office renovations. Coach Haith stated to the NCAA he met Shapiro through the Miami development office where Shapiro said: 'I don't care what you hear about me, I'm going to try to coach your team.'"

The report shows that in November 2009, Shapiro requested a "large sum" loan from Haith or that the $50,000 donation he made be returned. Haith denied Shapiro's request for the loan and suggested he ask the Director of Athletics about the donation being returned. In April 2010, Shapiro was incarcerated but demanded money again from Haith and an assistant coach in June. When Haith and the assistant coach denied Shapiro's request for the money, they began to receive threatening messages. "The committee makes a factual conclusion that the former head men's basketball coach knew that former assistant men's basketball coach A "wanted to pay the booster back some money" and that the former head men's basketball coach agreed to help former assistant men's basketball coach A with that payment...Additionally, the former head men's basketball coach and former assistant men's basketball coach A agreed and did pay the booster $10,000, not $5,000."

Haith got a five-game suspension, which he served at the beginning of the 2013 Missouri basketball season.

Player discipline has been an issue during Haith's tenure with the team.

Last week, he dimissed forward Zach Price, following the forward's two arrests in one day after assaulting teammate Ernest Ross.

Just before the NIT tournament, two point guards, Wes Clark and Shane Rector, were suspended after they were arrested for possession of marijuana.

In 2012, guard Micheal Dixon Jr. was removed from the Missouri basketball team following rape allegations.

The basketball is already in transition.

Assistant coach Mark Phelps left Missouri for Marquette just nine days ago.

In his time at Missouri, Haith led the Tigers to a 77-26 record, with two trips to the NCAA tournament.

More News

Grid
List

Mizzou hires new softball head coach
Mizzou hires new softball head coach
COLUMBIA - After a disappointing season capitalized by missing the postseason SEC Tournament it was hosting, Missouri softball will have... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in Sports

A series of car break ins leaves one neighborhood searching for answers
A series of car break ins leaves one neighborhood searching for answers
COLUMBIA- The neighborhood of Ridgefield Road and Wood Hill Road are on high alert after a series of break in's... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Bicyclists celebrate 10th annual "Pedaler's Jamboree"
Bicyclists celebrate 10th annual "Pedaler's Jamboree"
BOONVILLE - Hundreds of cyclists were traveling from Columbia to Boonville for the 10th annual Pedaler's Jamboree. The event... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Burglaries at gated community has residents extra cautious
Burglaries at gated community has residents extra cautious
COLUMBIA - In August 2017, Michael Stephenson moved into his new town home at Aspen Heights for the new school... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:43:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

A shortage of lifeguards in Columbia means help needed from parents
A shortage of lifeguards in Columbia means help needed from parents
COLUMBIA - Open pools means play time for many people in Columbia but Parks and Recreation is still hard at... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:42:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Red Cross and local firefighters pair up to save lives
Red Cross and local firefighters pair up to save lives
JEFFERSON CITY - Seven people die every day due to house fires. The American Red Cross is teaming up with... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:30:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Silver advisory alert cancelled for Independence man
UPDATE: Silver advisory alert cancelled for Independence man
INDEPENDENCE - The 87-year-old Independence man reported missing Friday has been reported safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol cancelled... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

30th annual Salute to Veterans Airshow honors fallen and active military
30th annual Salute to Veterans Airshow honors fallen and active military
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people withstood the heat Saturday to support the U.S. armed forces and honor veterans at the... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Lake businesses gear up for summer crowds
Lake businesses gear up for summer crowds
LAKE OZARK - For those heading to the lake Memorial Day weekend, Saturday morning is the first day of a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 9:00:00 AM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Irish abortion referendum: Counting starts as exit polls show landslide in favor
Irish abortion referendum: Counting starts as exit polls show landslide in favor
(CNN) -- The counting of votes was underway Saturday following Ireland's referendum to lift the... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 6:43:00 AM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

New mayor selected in New Bloomfield, residents skeptical things will change
New mayor selected in New Bloomfield, residents skeptical things will change
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield has a new mayor, but it's the way he was selected that has a group... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

ACLU sues school on behalf of banned graduation prankster
ACLU sues school on behalf of banned graduation prankster
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing the Independence School District on behalf of a senior banned... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community
Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community
COLUMBIA - The Thornbrook neighborhood was without water and electricity for almost two hours on Friday. Columbia Water and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 5:36:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Four vehicle crashes this week along State Road F warrant closer look
Four vehicle crashes this week along State Road F warrant closer look
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Four vehicle crashes have occurred this week along State Road F west of Fulton in Callaway County.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky
Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky
COLUMBIA – After serving eight years in the United States Air Force, the passion of this veteran for sky travel... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Greitens investigation continues with more subpoenas, new documents
Greitens investigation continues with more subpoenas, new documents
JEFFERSON CITY - In another day of political theater, the special House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens heard new testimony... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Big turnout expected for 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow
Big turnout expected for 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow
COLUMBIA- Organizers are expecting a large turnout for the 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow on Memorial Day weekend. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Volunteers clean up common, but illegal, signs in Columbia
Volunteers clean up common, but illegal, signs in Columbia
COLUMBIA- When most people lose an animal, one of the first steps is to put a "missing" sign on a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 72°