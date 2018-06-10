Frank Haith to Coach at Mizzou

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 Sports has learned Missouri will hire Frank Haith as its new basketball coach. Haith previously coached at the University of Miami.

According to ESPN, Haith and Missouri athletic director Mike Alden met in Houston on Saturday, just days after Alden was turned down by Purdue coach Matt Painter.

Haith and Alden have discussed a multiyear contract in the 6-year range. Missouri officials are scheduled to meet late Monday night to confirm terms of the contract.

Haith will fly to Miami to talk to his team Monday and then to Columbia to be formally introduced.

Haith has two years left on his contract with Miami, worth a total of about $3 million. He has gone 129-101 in seven seasons with the Hurricanes.