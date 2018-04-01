Franklin Co. Killing Spurs Manhunt

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) - Police in eastern Missouri's Franklin County are involved in a manhunt for Michael Murphy, suspected in the shooting death of his girlfriend. The victim's name has not been released. She was killed Wednesday night inside a home in the Lake St. Clair development.

Sheriff Gary Toelke says Murphy was last seen running toward Interstate 44. His vehicle was still parked in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. Police used dogs and a helicopter as part of the search.