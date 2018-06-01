Franklin Co. Woman Charged in Good Samaritan Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Franklin County woman faces a negligent homicide charge in the northern Arkansas death of a Wildwood man who pulled over to help after he saw her car crash on an interstate.

Fifty-one-year-old David P. Moessner was struck and killed on Feb. 28 by a different driver. The public relations manager at AT&T in St. Louis was driving with his wife to visit their daughter at the University of Arkansas.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Alexandra A. Adams of Washington wrecked her SUV in an I-540 construction zone near Springdale, Ark. Moessner was on the highway shoulder trying to help Adams and an injured passenger when he was hit by another car that had swerved to avoid halted traffic. Adams is also charged with driving while intoxicated.