Franklin County Family in Fatal Car Crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Franklin County couple has died in a weekend car crash that also injured their two children.

KMOV-TV reports that 53-year-old James Strube was driving his sport utility vehicle on a rural road Saturday afternoon when the vehicle crossed the center line. The SUV then ran off the road and hit a rock and a tree as Strube tried to return to his traffic lane.

The driver and his 33-year-old wife Holly, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their two sons, ages 10 and 13, were flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said none of the family members were wearing a seat belt.