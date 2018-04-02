Franklin Fights Off Injury

William Franklin was on his way to becoming the third receiver in Mizzou history to record 1,000 yards receiving in one season, but a serious shoulder injury against Iowa State ended his season.

"I never had a serious injury like that, you know a little tweaking in your ham or something, but nothing this serious," said senior wide receiver William Franklin.

Franklin caught 48 passes for 829 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs before getting injured. Just practicing football and getting back on the field puts a smile on his face.

"Going down and just sitting back, and you know seeing things getting taken away from me; I'm loving every day of this," said Franklin.

During his rehab, he not only gained the respect of his teammates, but also from his coach.

"Well, I think that Will is looking really really good. He had a great practice in pads the other day, he just works so hard fundamentally, he's just so much better. He's a great example for our young players because he is a football player," said Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel.

Franklin missed his final two games last year against Kansas and Oregon State, but gets to start off his senior season fresh where it all started in his hometown of St. Louis against Illinois.

"Yeah, I've been thinking about that since my freshman year, just going back home and playing in front of my family and friends, you know even though everybody comes down here, but just being back home and playing in the Edward Jones Dome, it's something that, it's a dream game," said Franklin.

A dream game that will hopefully lead to a dream season for Franklin and the rest of the Tigers. Franklin received Honorable Mention All Big 12 Honors last year and named the Tigers receiver of the year.