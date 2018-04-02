Franklin Officer Recovers

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Franklin County sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after being shot in the neck during a standoff yesterday. The shooting happened during an eight-hour standoff between a gunman and deputies. Authorities used tear gas, then stormed the home just before 10:00 last night. They found the gunman dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says deputies were told a suicidal man had barricaded himself inside his home. When deputies arrived, the man inside started shooting.