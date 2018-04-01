Fraternity complex at Central Missouri temporarily closed

WARRENSBURG (AP) - More than 100 University of Central Missouri students will spend the first few weeks of school in temporary living quarters while mold is removed from the campus fraternity complex.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports 106 students who have contracts to live in the eight-sided fraternity building will stay in a dorm while the complex is cleaned. Central Missouri spokesman Jeff Murphy says an air quality study of the building found mold, though he stressed none of it was "black mold."

Murphy says school officials believe high humidity caused by heavy rains over the summer might have contributed to the mold issue.

He says mold was found only in a few areas, but a private company will clean the entire building. The work is expected to take two weeks.