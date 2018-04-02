Fraternity Cycling the Country for Disabilities

COLUMBIA - Members of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity are well into a 4,000 mile journey that started in May in Seattle. The nine-week trip is known as "A Journey of Hope" to raise money and awareness for people with disabilities. The journey will conclude in Washington D.C. August 5.

The fraternity is raising money for the Push America organization. Push America is a nonprofit group celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. It was established by the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity.

Members of the fraternity cycle about 80 miles a day and arrived in Columbia Friday morning. They have been sleeping in churches and local YMCA facilities. Columbia's Pi Kappa Phi chapter is the first place for cyclists to sleep in a house. The next big stop for the group is St. Louis.