Frederick Hotel Goes Green

The Frederick Hotel overlooking the Missouri River in Boonville re-opened Tuesday with a title not many other hotels can claim. The hotel is an official green hotel, meaning it's environmentally friendly.

"We don't use chemicals, we clean with steam. We have a steam cleaner that we use. We have point of destination water heaters in our bathrooms so we don't have to have water heating all the time," General Manager Parris Johnson said.

Not only have the owners of the hotel installed green fixtures, but they kept many traditional elements in the hotel. The grand staircase is over a hundred years old and has been restored for the opening of the hotel.

Local business owners say that they are supportive of the improvements.

"I think it's great. Anything to save the environment and go natural," business owner Roz Gordon said.

"People don't realize that global warming is happening and we want to help. We want to do what we can for the planet," Johnson said.

Eleven rooms are currently open at the hotel and the other 13 will open by June 1.