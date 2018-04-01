Free cave tours kick off this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Cool air on your skin, fresh water between your toes and beautiful rock formations are what you experience while descending into Connor's Cave at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Kids strapped on their head lights and put on water shoes Sunday to explore the depths of the cave. The park is offering free guided tours by park volunteers to learn about the caves.

Nine year old Collin Noel visited the park with his family Sunday and said he cannot wait to explore the cave again.

"It was awesome," said Noel.

He said his favorite part was seeing a bat.

Madison Wiles is visiting form Kentucky and said she has never done anything like exploring caves before.

"Now I can tell them something that's really cool in Columbia, Missouri," she said.

Tours will be offered on most weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.