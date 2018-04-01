Free Check-Ups Offered at Health Fair

COLUMBIA - Back-to-school means new classes, new school supplies and new friends, but it's also prime-time for spreading illness.

That's one of the reasons parents and kids gathered at the annual Boone County Back-To-School Health Fair on Saturday.

Volunteers and medical professionals gave tips and handouts about staying healthy both physically and mentally.

Event staff offered free check-ups and even hair cuts.

Organizers hope it gives students a fresh slate to start out the new year.

"We get really concerned about the lines being long and it being hot today, we're blessed with a little bit of wind which makes it great, but they're very very grateful, they feel blessed that we have this, folks can just not provide what their kids need sometimes especially with the economic hardships that we have," event organizer Peggy Thoenen said.

This is the fourth year of the health fair, and organizers say it continues to grow.

An estimated 2,000 people attended last year.