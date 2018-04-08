Free Condoms Aim to Promote Safe Sex

So the fraternity collected donations and worked with the university to make free condoms more available to students.



"We want to eliminate as many barriers as we can so that the students who are sexually active can have protection and they don't have any embarassment," said Heather Mueller of Sexual Health Advocate Peer Education (SHAPE).



Currently, only four locations on campus provide free condoms to students. However, the next time MU students walk into their dorm bathrooms, they might see condoms hanging from the ceilings. MU officials decided the best way to distribute the free condoms is from metal baskets hanging in all dormitory bathroom corners.



"If it's going to happen, it's going to happen," said student Amanda Hurt, "and it's better to be safe about it."



Student Chris Rhodes added, "They're free, nothing better than free stuff."



Free condoms will be available starting in the next few weeks, and MU will use an online survey at the end of this semester to gauge student reaction.

Phi Beta Sigma hopes to spread the idea to Columbia and Stephens colleges, as well as Moberly Area Community College.



