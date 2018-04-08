Free "Military Morning" Appreciation Breakfast Today

COLUMBIA - A free breakfast for veterans and members of the military will be held today from 7:30-8:30 a.m at Columbia Country Club on Old Highway 63. Attendees may bring one guest and family members of those currently serving in the military are also welcome to attend.

RSVP is required. To attend or get further information, contact Sean Spence at 823-1308 or seanspence@earthlink.net.

The "Military Morning" breakfast is held on the second Tuesday of each month.