Free Rides for New Year's Eve in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Partygoers have a safe way home this New Year's Eve in Jefferson City. Bars and restaurants will have taxi vouchers available to give to intoxicated patrons, as well as individuals who are uncomfortable with their driver's state.

The Jefferson City Police Department and Fechtel Beverage are sponsoring the Sober Driver Program, which provides the taxi services. Riders are responsible for paying the difference if their ride exceeds the allotted $10 maximum.

Individuals can call, or have a representative from the business they are at call 573-636-7102 to have a cab sent to their location. Once the Checker Cab is dispatched, the business will provide the rider with the voucher. Riders can only use their voucher to go to their home or hotel, and not to another party.

Individuals celebrating at private parties are also eligible for rides. Tickets for these can be received in advance by calling Fechtel Beverage at 573-636-5161 or the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6397.

About 800 rides were given as part of the Sober Driver Program last year.