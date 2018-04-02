Free Roses for Good Neighbors

The owner of the shop, Mike Moscato, said, "There were 60 boxes of 250 roses and this year they came in [bundles of] 25 rather than 12, which meant about twice the work that there normally is."

The shop spent most of Tuesday separating bouquets, cutting 15,000 stems and watering them. The first bouquet was free Wednesday morning, with every bunch after that requiring a $10 donation to the United Way.

River City Florist gave away all the roses by 1 p.m.