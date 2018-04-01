Free Tax Assistance Available for Columbia Residents
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents may have until April 15 to submit their taxes, but MU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is already opening its doors.
The assistance does two things - helps residents with their taxes and helps MU students learn.
The sites help with tax return preparation, but most sites also have free electronic filing.
Columbia sites:
- Stanley Hall Room 162
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 4:30-8:00 p.m.
- Saturdays 10:00-1:30 p.m.
- Cornell Hall Room 5
- Mondays 4:30-8:00 p.m.
The tax assistance at MU asks for walk ins only. They will help residents on a first come, first served basis.
Things to bring:
- Photo ID
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse, and any dependants
- W-2 form for every job you worked in 2012
- Routing and Account number for direct deposit
- 2011 Tax Return (optional)
In 2012, did you...
- Receive unemployment compensation?
- Bring your Form 1099G
- Pay for child care?
- Bring the total you paid for child care expenses and the name, address, and Tax ID/Social Security number of the child care provider
- Pay student loan interest?
- Bring the total of the student loan interest you paid
- Pay for tuition?
- Bring Form 1098 for you, your spouse, and/or dependent children
VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free tax preparation assistance for low- to moderate income-level homes. Trained community volunteers may help with special credits, such as Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Credit for the Elderly or the Disabled.
