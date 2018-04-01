Free Tickets to the Sun Bowl

"Die hard fan! That's all I'm going to say," said Brian Mallioux, an MU student.

Students also have the option of paying one hundred dollars for a bus ride to and from El Paso, along with one night in a hotel.

"Our student base is some of our most loyal fans, and we know that this is an opportunity for us to say thanks to them and an opportunity for them to get down to the Sun Bowl," said Eric Morrison, MU's Associate Athletic Director.

Even students who had finals studied in line or came right after their tests.

"It makes my day. It makes my week. It's finals week, so this is a really nice break. It really gives me something to look forward to," said Cassandra Schlef, an MU student.

Some students are looking more forward to the bowl game than Christmas.

"It's actually part of my Christmas gift, too. Christmas, family time, I've had it the last eighteen years, so after Christmas, I'm looking forward to this extravagant road trip," said Mallioux.

Mizzou hopes this gift will help fans cheer on the Tigers to a victory. Tickets for the general public are on sale at Mizzou Arena.