Freeman, Kukal Wweep Weekly HAAC MT&F Awards

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist's Derek Freeman and Jordan Kukal have been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday.

Freeman was the fastest man on the track at the CMU Open over the weekend as he captured one of the premier events. A junior from Salem, Mo., he won the 100 meters with a time of 11.22 seconds in his only individual race of the event.

Kukal wasted no time in booking his place at the NAIA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championships with his performance at the CMU Open. A sophomore, he won the discus with a NAIA National "A" standard throw of 48.27 meters to win the event while finishing second in the hammer with a toss of 48.47 meters.

Freeman and Kukal will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, which will be announced no later than Wednesday afternoon.